The Ghostwriter by Julie Clark is her first murder mystery. Like her earlier novels, The Last Flight and The Lies I Tell, The Ghostwriter is a character-driven thriller, and I highly recommend all three.

Olivia Dumont was once a successful ghostwriter. However, her negative opinion about another author’s work resulted in her being “cancelled.” Now Olivia is broke and desperate! When her literary agent calls to offer a top-secret ghostwriting opportunity, she cannot say no.

Olivia spent years hiding the fact that bestselling horror author, Vincent Taylor, is her father. They are estranged and haven’t spoken. Guess who the top secret assignment is! Yes, her father. Olivia believes she has been hired to ghostwrite her father’s last book. When she arrives at the estate where she grew up, she learns the real story her father wants to tell.

Fifty years ago, Vincent’s brother and sister were murdered in their home. The people of Ojai, California, believe Vincent was involved. He has been tight-lipped and refused to discuss the murders until now.

What happened on June 13, 1975? The story is told by dual narrators across two timelines. Olivia works to unravel the mystery in the present day with help from her teenage aunt’s diary and videotapes from 1975.

The Ghostwriter is catnip for readers who love a dysfunctional family and a twisty mystery. Julie Clark is an automatic buy author for me now. No need to read the blurb on her next novel. My 22-year-old daughter rated the book 4 stars, and my husband is currently reading it. Your turn!

