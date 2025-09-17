The Burlington Branch Library is proud to announce a new author series spotlighting local and regional writers, titled The Local Chapter. This initiative is the brainchild of branch manager Julie Willen, who previously hosted author events at the Halls Branch Library during her tenure as senior assistant manager. All programs are free and open to the public.

“We’re passionate about celebrating the incredible literary talent right here in our own backyard,” said Willen. “East Tennessee is home to so many gifted writers whose voices deserve to be heard. With The Local Chapter, we’re creating a space where authors and readers can connect, share stories, and inspire one another.”

The series kicks off Saturday, September 20, 1 p.m. with a presentation by Lin and JL Stepp, co-authors of Discovering Tennessee State Parks: A Guide to the State Parks in Tennessee, The Lighthouse Sisters, and The Edisto Trilogy. Dr. Lin Stepp is a New York Times bestselling author who has published more than a dozen novels — all set in or around the Smoky Mountains. She is a native Tennessean and a former faculty member at Tusculum College where she taught research and psychology. Her husband, J.L., owns and operates S&S Communications, which publishes outdoor guides.

Upcoming Programs:

October 18, 2 p.m. – Kristen Combs, author of 100 Things to Do in Knoxville Before You Die

October 24, 1 p.m. – Michelle Shocklee, author of The Women of Oak Ridge, Appalachian Song, and Count the Nights by the Stars

November 1, 2 p.m.– Charles Maynard, author of Family Hiking in the Smokies, Waterfalls and Cascades of the Great Smoky Mountains, and Blue Ridge Parkway: An Extraordinary Journey along the World’s Oldest Mountains

December 6, 2 p.m.– Brenda Prater Sellers, author of You Slept Where? Calamities of a Clumsy Business Woman

Local and regional authors interested in participating in future events are encouraged to contact Julie Willen at burlington@knoxlib.org.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications, and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.