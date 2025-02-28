My dad loved a good story. When he heard one that made an impression on him, he often repeated it. I remember most of them, and here is one of his best.

It seems there was an Indian who had a contract with the U.S. Cavalry to provide them with several hundred horses. The horses were in a corral on the Indian’s ranch, but it was going to be several months before the cavalry would take delivery. The problem was that the Indian did not have enough money to feed the horses until the transaction was completed.

He decided to go to town and see if he could secure a loan from the local banker. He was able to get a meeting with the banker and he explained in detail why he needed the money. The banker asked him what he had as collateral. The Indian looked puzzled and asked what collateral was. The banker told him it was something of equal value to the amount of the loan, something to offer in case the loan could not be paid back. The Indian said that all he had were the ponies. The banker said, “Let’s go look at them.” They rode out to the Indian’s ranch. After much calculation and head scratching, the banker said that the ponies were satisfactory collateral. They rode back to town and the Indian received the money.

Several months later, after the Cavalry completed the transaction, the Indian walked into the bank. He approached the banker and took out a huge roll of bills. He peeled off enough to repay the loan. That left him still holding a roll of bills. The banker said, “What are you going to do with all that money? Why don’t you deposit it in the bank?” The Indian said, “You want me to put my money in your bank?” The banker said, “Yes.” The Indian replied, “Well then, let’s go see your ponies.”

We are hearing a lot about a man who has found billions of dollars’ worth of ponies. He thinks we should just take him at his word. I haven’t seen the first pony. I haven’t heard hoofbeats or even seen hoof prints.

I have been conned at times. It makes me wary. I ask questions and ask for definitive proof before I buy into things. I perform due diligence and ask for proof. I would hope my fellow Americans would do the same.

My dad did not realize when he told me this story over 40 years ago, that it would be so appropriate for our current times. Many years ago, my dad and thousands of other men and women went to Europe to defend the world against fascism and autocracy. Many never came home. They did it for all Americans then and now.

Let us never forget or throw away what those sacrifices meant. When they were being deployed, they were given pamphlets explaining what fascism is. They needed to understand the enemy. The pamphlet went on to say that fascism could even take place in the United States. Until recently that seemed preposterous.

I am fearful there are no ponies.

Dan Arp is retired and lives in Heiskell with wife Cindy.