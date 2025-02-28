Descendants of James Cruze (1758-1841) will gather on Saturday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at the Cruze Cemetery in Knox County for a dedication and plaque placement on his grave. There will be a ceremony honoring his life with participants in period clothing and bagpipes.

James Cruze served during the Revolutionary War from Virginia and then migrated to Knox County about 1796 where he raised his family. His descendants qualify for membership in First Families of Tennessee, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday’s event. The cemetery is located at 817 McCammon Road in south Knox County.