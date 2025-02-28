The Dining Duo received a recommendation from a reader to try The Round-Up Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor, 3643 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, 37920.

The midweek afternoon dining was quite crowded and with the incredible smells coming from the kitchen, we knew we were in for a treat.

The menu is written on a large board in the front of the room with at least 10 entrée options from roast beef to grilled cheese.

One Duo chose meatloaf, green beans, mac & cheese. The servings provided enough food for two meals. The meatloaf was delicious with the chosen brown gravy even though the very attentive server suggested the sweet creole sauce. The green beans had a slight smoky flavor that complemented the mac & cheese that didn’t make the take-home box.

The second Duo decided on Philly cheese steak with onion rings. This meal was equally tasty and likewise was enough for two meals.

The Duo really wanted to try the homemade desserts: chocolate cream pie, banana cream pie, pecan pie, cheesecake, banana split and more. Just too full to indulge.

A down-home venue where everyone seems to love their job and customers are sharing recommendations with each other, makes The Round-Up a definite choice for a return visit.

Hours for The Round-up are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.