I am staying local to explore some area landmarks over the next few weeks, beginning with Mabry Hazen House, at 1711 Dandridge Ave. Closed now for the winter, tours begin again on March 3.

Here is the story of Mabry-Hazen House as recounted on its website:

“In June 1987, Evelyn Montgomery Hazen willed her 1858 Italianate home and all the family possessions within it become a museum for the public good or sell it all and raze the house to ground. To fulfill her final wishes, the Hazen Historical Museum Foundation was established in 1989 to preserve the elegant antebellum home and rich collection of family belongings. In that same year, Mamie Winstead donated her 1886 caretaker’s cottage and the cemetery land to the foundation. Since then, the Hazen Historical Museum Foundation has preserved and interpreted Mabry-Hazen House and Bethel Cemetery for the benefit of Knoxville and the local neighborhoods.

“In 1992, after five years of restoration, Mabry-Hazen House opened to the public. Mabry-Hazen House is Knoxville’s only historic house museum with the original family collection, and the Bethel Cemetery is the final resting place for over 1,600 Confederate soldiers.”

Mabry-Hazen House sponsors events throughout the year for groups, families and public enjoyment. Keep up with the calendar here and consider a season pass.

Knox the Fox loves to share stories and trips so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.