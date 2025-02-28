Kitten season is just around the corner, and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is preparing for the wave of little ones that will come our way! Every year around late March/early April shelters across the country burst at the seams with newborn kittens. Some come in with mom, others come in on their own needing to be bottle-fed, and some will come in incredibly sick, needing around-the-clock care to ensure their well-being.

If you want to help care for these babies, there are plenty of ways to get involved. Some of the itty-bitty kitties we’ll get will need Kitten Meal Replacement (KMR) to receive the vital nutrients they need to ward off disease, and the little bigger ones will need kitten pate to receive the high amount of protein for their growth. Many of these kittens will also need foster parents to care for them. And of course, in a few months there will be plenty of happy, healthy kittens looking for forever homes!

You can find the foster application, Amazon wish list containing these items, and our adoptable animals online at our website.

Pet tip of the week: Cats can be wary of drinking water placed right next to their food as the smell can fool them into thinking the water is contaminated. Keep your cat’s food and water bowls a few feet apart to encourage their hydration.