Oak Ridge High School Orchestra and friends present the third annual Youth Art Month Celebration on Tuesday, March 4, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Performing Arts Center.

This year’s event includes a College Fair of institutions offering arts-related degrees and programs. At least two food trucks will provide dinner options on site. A portion of all proceeds from this event go back to support ORHS arts programs.

Enjoy a show of fine arts, pottery, photography and the College Fair during the earliest part of this event, along with live musical performances by multiple ORHS arts groups. These include:

Oak Ridge High School Orchestra

Oak Ridge High School WildBand

Oak Ridge High School Symphony

Oak Ridge High School Masquers Theatre

Oak Ridge High School Fine Arts & Photography

The art show will include student works from not only the high school, but from Oak Ridge’s Jefferson Middle and Robertsville Middle schools.

The College Fair portion of the event will feature these institutes of higher learning:

University of Tennessee

Pellissippi State Community College

East Tennessee State University

Tennessee Tech University

The free 7 p.m. performances include multiple award-winning groups under the direction of ORHS directors. ORHS Orchestra has brought home the Heritage Gold with ORHS WildBand members. WildBand’s indoor percussion team recently won second place at ETPAA competition in February, while Winter Guard took home the first-place award! Band and orchestra musicians excel at All East and All State music events, as well as performing community service through Tri-M Honor Society.

For more information or sponsorship/donation opportunities for the arts at Oak Ridge High School contact orhsorcb@gmail.com.