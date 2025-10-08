Next week, on Sunday, October 12, 2025, a remarkable woman from Knoxville would have celebrated her 99th birthday. Mary Frances Housley, known affectionately as “Frankie,” graduated from Central High School in 1944. Though her life was tragically cut short at just 24 years old, her legacy of courage and sacrifice once captured the attention of the entire nation.

Frankie’s story is preserved today in the McClung Historical Collection, but in 1951, she was a household name. Her heroism graced the front page of The New York Times and was featured in Time Magazine and Reader’s Digest — then among the most widely read publications in America.

She may also be the only East Tennessean ever to appear on the cover of New Heroic Comics, a rare volume you can find on the shelves of the East Tennessee History Center.

Born in North Hills and later moving to Fountain City, Frankie had adventure in her bones. She became a flight attendant, exploring the skies and the world beyond Knoxville. On a rainy, snowy Saturday in January 1951, she was scheduled to enjoy a double date at her home in Jacksonville, Florida. But duty called, and she was assigned to work a shuttle flight between Newark, Philadelphia, and Norfolk.

The plane, carrying 25 passengers and crew, overshot the runway in Philadelphia, crashed into a ditch, and exploded. Amid the chaos, Frankie remained calm. She unbuckled seat belts, guided passengers to safety, and helped 10 people escape the burning aircraft. She was not among them.

When the flames were finally extinguished, Frankie’s body was found inside the wreckage — cradling a 4-month-old baby girl named Brenda Smith.

Her bravery is commemorated on a historic marker installed in 2020 on Tazewell Pike near her childhood home on Forestal Drive. Dr. Jim Tumblin shared her story in these pages, reminding us of the quiet heroism that once made Frankie Housley a national symbol of selflessness. This McClung Minute shares her story as well. She rests eternal in Lynnhurst Cemetery off Adair Drive.

It’s worth a trip to the History Center to browse the Housley collection, which consists of photos, awards, copies of several of the publications in which she was featured (New Heroic Comics, Time, Reader’s Digest, various newspaper articles), a picture of an 8-foot-tall commissioned painting, a National Airlines flight 83’s final flight schedule, and a high school yearbook that she signed.

You can find many more stories of remarkable East Tennesseans contained on the shelves of the McClung Historical Collection.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.