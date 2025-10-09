A musical wonderment is scheduled for two days this month in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Noon-1 p.m., WDVX Blue Plate Special, 301 S Gay St.

Sunday, October 19

At Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

11 a.m. – Choral series featured during morning service

3 p.m. – Impromptu Glorious Chorus (no singing experience required)

5:15 – Potluck

7 p.m. – Concert of Global, Local and Homemade Songs

Where’s Harold Duckett when you need him?

How to describe Elise Witt’s music. Let’s take a quote from Joanne Hammil, composer, performer, choral director

A beautiful and breathtaking songbook in its variety of wonderful songs, its scope of musical styles and subjects, its accessible and lovely artistic design, and its charming stories about each piece as well as about Elise’s remarkable journey through her musical life! Elise’s brilliant artistry shines through these pages!

All Singing: The Elise Witt Songbook A collection of 58 original songs for solo and community singing, the book includes lyrics and chords, as well as music notation, plus photos, graphics and lots of stories.

The best way to understand. Just come on out to one of these free events.