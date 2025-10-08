The fall is the most popular publishing season, and the year’s most anticipated books are released from September to November each year.

In an effort to help you find the best reads of the season, I am sharing my Fall Minimalist Reading List. I narrowed my original list of 28 books down to the 12 that I am most excited to read. I have read and enjoyed books by seven of the authors in the past, and five are new to me. Three books are debut novels, and one was published in 2023.

Contemporary Fiction

The Academy by Elin Hildebrand and Shelby Cunningham

432 pages/13h 22m

September 16, 2025

Written with her daughter and set at a boarding school (ADULT content)

Family Drama

The Irish Goodbye by Heather Aimee O’Neill

288 pages/8h 35m

September 20, 2025

Debut

Historical Fiction

The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes by Chanel Cleeton

353 pages/10h 28m

September 30, 2025

The Wilderness by Angela Flourney

304 pages/12h 8m

September 16, 2025

Literary Fiction

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

304 pages/8h 36 m

April 2025

Debut

Epistolary novel

Theo of Golden by Allen Levi

399 pages/13h

October 2023

Debut

Memoir

Awake by Jen Hatmaker

320 pages/7h 30m

September 23, 2025

Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America by Beth Macy

368 pages/8h 37m

October 7, 2025

Mystery

Sisters in the Wind by Angeline Boulley

384 pages/12h 24m

September 2, 2025

Romance

A Merry Little Lie by Sarah Morgan

368 pages/10h 42m

October 7, 2025

Holiday Romance

Never Over by Clare Gilmore

352 pages/10h 40m

October 28, 2025

Thriller

Boom Town by Nic Stone

288 pages/7h

October 14, 2025

Make your favorite autumn beverage, grab a blanket and find a cozy spot to read. Let me know what books you read from my Fall Minimalist Reading List.

