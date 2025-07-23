It’s the dog days of summer and the humidity is thick! We hope your air conditioning is in top notch shape, and you have a few good page-turners at the ready. The cool news for the heat-averse is that summer is already winding down – at least on the academic calendar – which means the Library’s summer clubs are wrapping up in the next two weeks.

It’s time to complete some Curious Minds: Sky Above Us activities and claim your prizes. So far, we’ve recorded more than 60,000 activities toward the challenge, but you only have to complete five at a time to get a prize. Our community goal is 100,000. We have faith that you can do it!

There are still plenty of programs, activities, and crafts to do between now and the start of school. Of course, reading or listing to books is a given! The Curious Minds challenge extends through August 7.

Here are just a few of programs coming up in the next week:

We’d like to thank the Friends of the Library for supporting the summer reading challenge. They make it possible to provide many of our paid programs.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

