It’s the dog days of summer and the humidity is thick! We hope your air conditioning is in top notch shape, and you have a few good page-turners at the ready. The cool news for the heat-averse is that summer is already winding down – at least on the academic calendar – which means the Library’s summer clubs are wrapping up in the next two weeks.
It’s time to complete some Curious Minds: Sky Above Us activities and claim your prizes. So far, we’ve recorded more than 60,000 activities toward the challenge, but you only have to complete five at a time to get a prize. Our community goal is 100,000. We have faith that you can do it!
There are still plenty of programs, activities, and crafts to do between now and the start of school. Of course, reading or listing to books is a given! The Curious Minds challenge extends through August 7.
Here are just a few of programs coming up in the next week:
- Friday, July 25 | 10:30 | Cedar Bluff | Kit’s Club with Calculating Minds
- Friday, July 25 | 2:00 | Cedar Bluff | Here Comes the Sun presented by Smoky Mountain Astronomical Society
- Saturday, July 26 | 10:00 – 5:00 | Howard Pinkston | Friends Used Book Sale
- Saturday, July 26 | 11:00 | Cedar Bluff | Pop-up Storytime
- Saturday, July 26 | 11:00 | Fountain City | Summer Craft: Blow Up Monsters
- Saturday, July 26 | 3:00 | Halls | LEGO Club
- Monday, July 28 | 2:00 | Cedar Bluff | Mad Scientist Mondays
- Tuesday, July 29 | 10:00 – 7:00 | Farragut | Outta this World End of Summer Party
We’d like to thank the Friends of the Library for supporting the summer reading challenge. They make it possible to provide many of our paid programs.
Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.
