As a frequent Dateline enthusiast, I have also become enthralled with Freida McFadden’s psychological, suspenseful, thriller novels with those same type intricate plots and unexpected twists.

McFadden has a background in medicine having worked as a doctor, which sometimes informs her writing, adding depth to her well-developed characters and complicated plots that keeps this listener on the edge of her seat, as I always listen to the audio versions.

These four I have listened to lately which were predictably unpredictable and I am on the waitlist for several more in the coming weeks.

One by One is about a group of friends, close since college days, who go on a trip to a remote inn, but their vacation turns into a nightmare when their car breaks down, leaving them lost in the woods. Why do you think the story is titled One by One?

Want to Know a Secret is a thriller focusing on April, a baking youtuber, who while once popular in her neighborhood starts to notice things changing when Maria and her family move in next door. April starts to get threatening text messages that make it seem like someone is out to get her, but for what reason?

The Teacher highlights teachers Eve and Nate, a married couple, who both teach at the same high school. Addie, a student, is at the center of rumors about an inappropriate relationship with a teacher, leading to his firing. What is the connection?

Baby City, co-authored with Kelley Stoddard, is a novel set on a busy Labor and Delivery floor in a New York City hospital. The story follows Dr. Emily McCoy, a junior resident, as she navigates the demanding world of childbirth and the unique challenges and realities of this specific hospital unit, nicknamed “Baby City.”

