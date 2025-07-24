The WordPlayers are holding auditions on Saturday, August 2, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, August 3, 2-5 p.m. for roles in the upcoming production of Walking Across Egypt adapted by Catherine Bush from the novel by Clyde Edgerton.

Auditions will be held at Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Road, 37919.

Upon discovering a stray dog on her back porch, Mattie Rigsbee decides she’s too old to keep a pet and calls the dogcatcher. Little does she know that the dogcatcher, Lamar Benfield, will open her eyes to a whole world she never knew existed, a world that includes car theft, prison breaks and a juvenile delinquent named Wesley who is as desperate for a family as she is.

Armed with only her mouthwatering corn bread and a deep abiding faith in the Almighty, Mattie is determined to woo Wesley to the side of God and good Southern manners … if she can just manage to stay out of jail herself.

Directed by Sheri Lynn Younkin, this show seeks actors for the following roles:

Mattie Rigsbee: 78, Southern Baptist, bakes cornbread

Robert Rigsbee: Mattie’s 53-year-old son, single, collects lamps

Lamar Benfield: late 20s, a dogcatcher

Wesley Benfield: 16; Lamar’s nephew and a car thief

Reverend Bass: 40s, the minister of Listre Baptist Church

Sheriff Tillman: 40s, the town sheriff

Also casting an indeterminate number of singers for the church choir.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue of their choice. If auditioning for a singing role, please prepare 16 bars of a hymn, carol or worship song to sing a cappella.

Auditioners may also be asked to read from the script. Actors in “named” roles will receive a small honorarium. For more information about auditions, please visit wordplayers.org.

Walking Across Egypt will be performed at Erin Presbyterian Church September 11 – 21, 2025, on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Thursday and Friday shows will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday performances are pay-what-you-wish, and other shows have ticket prices of $20 for adults and $18 for students.

Tickets may be purchased starting August 8 at wordplayers.org.

Our current season is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number 21.027 awarded to Knox County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Arts & Culture Alliance.

The WordPlayers is a faith-based theatre organization dedicated to providing high-quality productions for the Knoxville, TN community.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.