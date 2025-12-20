Hank Bertelkamp was on my special short list of givers instead of takers.

He was forever a supporter of Tennessee basketball and I don’t know that he ever asked for anything.

Hank died Friday at his home at age 94. He was a legendary good guy who apparently helped every worthy cause that knocked on his door.

Bertelkamp, a 6-3 forward, came from Louisville to play for the Volunteers in 1950-53. He was captain as a senior and averaged 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. Emmett Lowery was the coach. The record was 13-8, good at Alumni gym, 2-6 on the road.

That was the year Kentucky contributed by not playing. The Wildcats were suspended for their involvement in the infamous point-shaving scandal.

The Bertelkamp name has been linked to Tennessee basketball and Knoxville for 76 years.

Hank was a founder of the Orange Tie Club. Maybe you’ve heard of it. This was one of coach Ray Mears’ many ideas, to encourage fans to wear something orange in Big Orange Country. The coach was also hoping club members would become serious basketball boosters. They did.

Hank’s son Bert played well for the Volunteers (1976-80). He was Bob Kesling’s radio partner for 26 years on the Vol Network.

Those two Bertelkamps endowed a basketball scholarship in 2004.

In an old notebook I have what John Currie, then associate athletics director, said.

“This tremendous gift and commitment is an important step towards our eventual goal of endowing all athletic scholarships. Hank and Bert are again showing their willingness to be leaders for their sport, university and community.”

Hank Bertelkamp said: “Tennessee basketball has meant a lot in my life.”

Bert Bertelkamp, said: “I think it’s important for people at UT or wherever, if your university means something to you and you’re in a good position, then you should try to give back.

“We wanted to help the basketball program. I hope we can have an impact in a positive way.”

Good notebook. Ball-point ink didn’t fade.

Hank never stopped boosting. A plaque in his honor is on the lobby wall at the basketball office in Food City Center.

At the time of that dedication, somebody said the Bertelkamps represent the best of Tennessee as athletes, donors and ambassadors of the university and the athletics department.

The honor was stretched to include “the entire family for all they have done to make Volunteer athletics great.”

Hank Bertelkamp eventually summed it all up.

“I’ve probably seen more games than anybody alive, starting way back when I was in high school. I was in Louisville at the SEC Tournament when high school players got to be ushers.”

There was an important last line.

“We feel very strongly about the Tennessee basketball program.”

