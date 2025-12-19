A powerful windstorm moved through Knoxville overnight on Thursday, December 18, causing widespread damage across the region, including at Zoo Knoxville.

Among the impacted areas is Smoky Night Lights, the Zoo’s newly launched immersive light show. A large tree fell during the storm, causing significant damage to Timber Loop, the event’s boardwalk, and lighting infrastructure. Out of an abundance of caution and with guest safety as our top priority, Smoky Night Lights is now closed until further notice. At the same time, damage is fully assessed, and repairs are evaluated.

We are grateful to share that all animals, habitats, and team members remained safe throughout the storm. The Zoo remains open to guests, though some areas are temporarily closed as assessments and repairs continue.

Zoo Knoxville is currently reaching out directly to all guests who purchased Smoky Night Lights tickets in advance with additional information.

We sincerely apologize to our guests and supporters for the disappointment and inconvenience this closure may cause. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding and will share updates as more information becomes available.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.