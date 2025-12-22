In this TOA Orthocast episode, Dr. Colin Booth and Dr. Michael McGuirk walk through a real patient success story — a patient who underwent hip replacement, injections, and back surgery, only to discover the true source of pain was the SI joint.

The right diagnosis made all the difference. Listen anywhere you listen to podcasts: here.

TOA provides the East Tennessee community with exceptional orthopedic care. Whether in Bearden, Lenoir City, Sevierville, or surrounding areas, our team supports your recovery with personalized, expert care.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.