Flagship Healthcare Properties announces the acquisition of a Class A, 100% leased medical outpatient building (MOB) at 7680 Dannaher Drive, which was purpose-built for and is fully leased to Greater Knoxville Ear, Nose & Throat (GKENT).

Situated less than half a mile from Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center, GKENT’s Powell location occupies a prime position along the Emory Road/I-75 corridor, offering excellent interstate access and surrounded by medical offices, retail, dining, and residential development.

Flagship Healthcare Properties reinforces the property’s long-term strategic importance within North Knoxville’s rapidly expanding healthcare market, fueled by major regional systems such as Covenant Health, Tennova Healthcare, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center, each of which continues to broaden outpatient services across East Tennessee.

The property was acquired through Flagship’s private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust (Flagship REIT). Flagship will also provide property management and asset management services for the property.

