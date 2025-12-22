The nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services has announced the acquisition of Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center. With two existing Solis Mammography centers in Nashville, the acquisition marks Solis Mammography’s expansion into East Tennessee.

Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center was founded in 1983 by Board-Certified Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Kamilia F. Kozlowski, making it the first breast center in the region. It has since grown into one of the largest comprehensive breast health centers in the country, providing specialized care in a woman-friendly environment for more than 40 years.

Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center’s reputation for providing comprehensive, compassionate care makes it a natural fit for Solis Mammography, which has been dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer for almost four decades and serves millions of women in more than 150 communities across the country.

“Solis Mammography and Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center have both been in the business of providing specialized breast imaging services for decades,” said Grant Davies, CEO of Solis Mammography. “We look forward to building upon the strong foundation created by Dr. Kozlowski and her team, and to continuing to provide compassionate, personalized care to the women who call this community home.”

“Finding a partner with a shared vision to carry Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center forward was highly important to me,” said Dr. Kozlowski. “We look forward to collaborating with Solis Mammography to build upon the foundation we’ve created and to continue serving the women of Knoxville and beyond.”

