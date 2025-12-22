Two PSCC student-athletes, Connor Stayton (Men’s Soccer) and Gabby Stayton (Women’s Soccer), lost their home this week due to a fire. Thankfully, the PSCC Foundation was able to support these students through the student opportunity fund, thanks to its donors.

The athletic department is also helping connect folks with ways to support the Stayton family. If you are able, please consider donating via Venmo (Brian-Stayton-71) or at First Horizon Bank to the Stayton Family Fire Fund.

If you have another way of assisting in mind, please get in touch with their coaches, Abe Tizaf at atizaf@pstcc.edu and Mariana Diaz at mvdiazlopez@pstcc.edu.

