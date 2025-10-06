Three parts of the Nick McBride story have been published: Part I, Part II, and Part III. This last part of his story focuses on the ‘why’ behind his decision to run for Knox County Trustee.

After years of serving as the Register of Deeds, Nick recognizes the powerful platform political offices provide for enacting change. His experiences engaging with local issues have revealed the stark challenges facing our community.

Motivated by a desire to make a tangible impact, he decided to run for the office of Knox County Trustee in 2026, believing his unique perspective as Register of Deeds will allow him to advocate for sustainable practices and foster a sense of unity in a divided landscape.

Nick explained the process for the Trustee’s tax bills, which are due on February 28. Currently, there are over 8,000 delinquent parcels in Knox County. The Trustee usually allows a parcel to fall a couple of years behind before including it in the tax sale

Nick says, “I do think it’s essential to have tax sales regularly, because there are some properties that that’s the only way they will get flushed out (title issues or liens); it must be a priority.”

Nick believes in three top priorities for the Trustee’s office in addition to being the county’s day-to-day banker.

Efficiently collect and manage taxes. Safeguard and invest public funds. Provide clear, transparent financial reporting.

Nick believes that the skills he has learned over the last 35 years make him uniquely qualified to become the next county trustee.

Nick is very principled when it comes to fairness and transparency. All the records in the Register of Deeds office are public records, open for inspection at any time the office is open. You can see the monthly revenue reports and every penny collected in the bank reconciliation. It’s posted every month. It’s the same report that goes to the mayor and the same report that goes to the commission. He believes it’s vital that the public know what government offices are doing.

These four articles have shared Nick McBride’s commitment to family, community, and civic engagement. By prioritizing family needs and fostering a sense of community belonging, he demonstrates the interconnectedness of these values. At the same time, his dedication demonstrates that genuine investment in community well-being can lead to positive change.

NOTE: The Republican Party nomination for Knox County Trustee will take place in May 2026 between challenger Nick McBride and incumbent Justin Biggs. Others still may qualify to run. The general election between the Republican and Democratic nominees will be in August.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.