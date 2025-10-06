Week seven of high school football featured some close games and a few upsets.

5StarPreps picked one key game for this week as a game to watch: William Blount at Heritage.

This ‘Battle of the Bell’ is another big rivalry in the area, with Heritage winning the battle and the bell for two of the last three years. The 2025 edition played out on Thursday, October 2, with William Blount evening the series in a close one: William Blount 34, Heritage 27.

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are some of the more local East Division scores.

Alcoa 38, South-Doyle 7

Boyd Buchanan 35, Knoxville Grace 14

CAK 21, Chattanooga Christian 14

Coalfield 64, Harriman 6

Farragut 45, Hardin Valley 28

Gibbs 35, Anderson Co. 28

Knoxville Carter 49, Knoxville Fulton 6

Knoxville Central 24, McMinn Co. 21

Knoxville Halls 49, Karns 15

Knoxville West 56, Clinton 21

Loudon 41, Sequoyah 7

Notre Dame 50, Knoxville Webb 40

Oak Ridge 34, Bearden 7

Sevier Co. 56, Cocke Co. 0

Seymour 36, Sullivan East 13

Silverdale 55, Lakeway Christian 28

Sweetwater 47, Austin-East 33

News and Notes

TSWA/USA Today high school football state rankings can be found at 5StarPreps.

Be sure to watch WBIR for Rivalry Thursday and Friday live coverage.

Rivalry games this week are scheduled for Thursday, October 9, with Gatlinburg-Pittman at Austin-East, and on Friday, October 10, featuring Grace at Sevier County.

Also, don’t forget to vote for your offensive and defensive player of the week! The link for the poll goes live each Sunday afternoon and closes Monday at noon on WBIR.com and the WBIR Sports section.

Winners will be announced on Thursdays on WBIR 10News at 5 p.m.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.