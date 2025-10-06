YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley has named Natalie Stair as chief executive officer, extending her successful leadership tenure with the organization.

Stair was appointed interim CEO in May 2024 and has since guided the YWCA through major milestones. The organization completed the Keys of Hope Capital Campaign; made significant progress on the ongoing renovation of its historic downtown headquarters into the YWCA Nancy J. Land Center; and continued delivering essential programs that promote safety, stability, and self-sufficiency. These programs include the Jenny Boyd Keys of Hope Program for Women, victim services provided by YWCA Oak Ridge that offer safe housing and critical support for domestic violence survivors and their families, and youth development initiatives at the Phyllis Wheatley Center.

“Natalie has provided exceptional leadership over the past 16 months,” YWCA Board Chair Karen Mann said. “She leads with vision, collaboration, and commitment on behalf of those we serve as well as the donors and supporters who make our work possible. As we prepare to complete our renovation and reopen the YWCA Nancy J. Land Center on its 100th birthday, it is fitting to confirm Natalie as the CEO who will guide us into the future.”

Prior to being named interim CEO, Stair served as chief administrative officer at YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley. She also brings experience as a small business owner and as a chief financial officer in the financial sector, blending business expertise with her dedication to building strong, sustainable nonprofit organizations.

“Having Natalie’s financial expertise is a tremendous asset for the YWCA,” Mann added. “She is thoughtful and resourceful in maximizing every dollar, ensuring that our funding directly benefits clients and the community. Just as importantly, her people-centered leadership has created a culture where staff feel supported and empowered to do their best work. Coupled with her passion for the mission, she ensures the YWCA operates as both a compassionate and high-performing organization.”

During her time as interim CEO, Stair helped secure a $1.5 million grant for the Keys of Hope Capital Campaign from the state of Tennessee through Gov. Bill Lee, working alongside campaign co-chair Sherri Parker Lee, former campaign officer Marigail Mullin, and state Sens. Becky Massey and Richard Briggs. She also guided the YWCA through a complex New Markets Tax Credit process that generated more than $1 million in additional funding, positioning the organization for growth and long-term success. These achievements highlight her results-driven leadership and commitment to ensuring new investments create lasting change in the lives of women, children, and families the YWCA serves.

“I am grateful for the confidence and support of our board, staff and community partners,” Stair said. “The YWCA’s mission is personal to me, and I am empowered every day by the opportunity to walk alongside women and families as they work toward brighter futures. I look forward to building on the progress we have made together, expanding programs to reach more people and advancing our mission to eliminate racism and empower women across the region.”

Stair resides in Historic Old North Knoxville with her spouse, Marshall, and their two children, Stella (7) and Watson (5). She often shares that her children keep her grounded and remind her daily of the importance of building a strong and supportive community for the next generation.

YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley plans to celebrate the 100th birthday of the downtown facility and its renovation and reopening as the YWCA Nancy J. Land Center with a reception to honor donors and supporters in early December. More information will be announced in the coming months about the building’s reopening to the clients of the Jenny Boyd Keys of Hope Program for Women.

Since its establishment in 1899, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been at the forefront of community transformation, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and fostering peace and justice. Today, with facilities in downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville and Oak Ridge, YWCA continues to serve over 11,300 individuals annually, extending its reach across a six-county service.

KnoxTNToday is proud to support YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley.

