DA drops charges against Yassin, other protestors

Yassin Terou, co-owner of Yassin’s Falafel House downtown, and his co-defendants had their misdemeanor trespassing charges dropped by the office of DA Charme Allen last week.

Sean McDermott, public information officer, said “The Class C Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass cases were dismissed upon the collective completion of a total of 100 hours of community service by the group.” He confirmed that the defendants completed the public service but did not admit to guilt.

Yassin Terou is the most prominent of the 11 arrested on May 15, 2024, for protesting the bombing by Israel of civilians in Gaza.

The man who posts as Yassin Syrian, fled the civil war in Syria and settled in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2011. He started his business by selling homemade sandwiches. He opened his first permanent location in 2014 and now has restaurants downtown, in West Knoxville and Alcoa. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2020 and, in 2018, Yassin’s Falafel House was voted “The Nicest Place in America” by Reader’s Digest.

WATE-TV has a detailed story about the arrest here.

Terou said the case should never have been brought.

In a Facebook post he wrote: “We stand united, as we did on the day of our arrest, for the same cause: defending free speech and opposing the killing of innocent children and civilians. We speak for those whose voices are silenced, because freedom is not a privilege; it is a right that must be protected, even when others attempt to punish or suppress dissent.

“This fight is not for us alone. We are defending free speech for our children, for your children and for the generations yet to come.”

He continued: “This dismissal comes with almost [nothing required] other than acknowledgment of the community work we have done. There were no court costs, no admission of wrongdoing; because the truth is clear: we were arrested for exercising our right to free speech, and there was never a case against us.”

He asked the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to remove the 11 defendants’ from the “trespassing list” and “allow our group to rejoin the Volunteer community.”

Yassin thanked his legal team, his support team and community members who stood with those arrested. “Your solidarity has been our strength.”

KBA holds panel discussion at Beck Center

Knoxville Bar Association held a panel discussion at The Beck Cultural Exchange Center in mid-September 2025.

Joan MacLeod Heminway, professor and director of the Clayton Center for Entrepreneurial Law at UT’s Winston School of Law, posted about hearing details about the panelists’ journeys into law practice and, in two cases, the judiciary.

“The narratives were powerful and offered much food for thought. I am proud to be a lawyer with these folks. Their courage, perseverance and resilience is so inspiring.”

In Memoriam

Dalton Lynn Townsend, 82, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on September 27, 2025. He was a well-known and respected local lawyer, joining the firm of Hodges Doughty and Carson in 1973 where he practiced for over 40 years.

Mr. Townsend held offices in the local, state and national bar associations.

He grew up in South Knoxville, graduating from Young High School as president of the senior class. He did his undergraduate work at the University of Tennessee where, as a senior, he was awarded the title of Torchbearer – the university’s highest award for leadership and service. He attended law school at UT where he served as an editor of Tennessee Law Review and graduated with top honors as Order of the Coif. He was a member of the ROTC in college and, after his admission to the Bar in 1968, he served as an Army captain on active duty, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam.

A military service will be held at the pavilion of Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 11 a.m. In the event of rain, the service will be held at the mausoleum. The full obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

Free legal advice for veterans: KBA and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering an in-person, free legal advice clinic for veterans on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty Street. The next clinic will be on December 10. For those unable to attend, a telephone consultation can be scheduled. Info: Tracy Chain, Lawyer Referral & Information Service Administrator, 865-522-6522 or Mary Frances DeVoe, director of pro bono for Legal Aid of East Tennessee, 423-402-4767.

Quote: “If it were up to me, I would put in jail every sandal-wearing, scruffy-bearded weirdo who burns the American flag. But I am not king.” – Justice Antonin Scalia, 11/12/2015, in a blog by Scott Bomboy

