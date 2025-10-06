Humans love to keep score. Whether it’s tracking wins in a favorite sport, counting tomatoes from the garden, or following your personal health numbers — knowing where you stand matters. Over the next three weeks, I’ll show you how to “be your own doctor” and track key health values using simple, modern tools.

This week: blood pressure monitoring at home.

Why does blood pressure matter?

High blood pressure (hypertension) is one of the most important — and silent — risk factors for poor health. Left unchecked, it can lead to:

Strokes

Heart attacks

Poor circulation in the legs (sometimes leading to amputation)

Kidney failure

Knowing your numbers is critical. Normal blood pressure is less than 130 systolic and less than 80 diastolic (often written as <130/<80). Values above this are considered hypertension, with risk increasing as the numbers rise.

Choosing the right home monitor is easy.

Automatic (digital) blood pressure cuffs are easy to use, widely available, and reasonably priced. Independent testing often finds brands like Omron, Microlife, and Braun to be accurate.

Ensure the cuff fits your arm properly. Measure the circumference of your upper arm midway between your shoulder and elbow, and choose:

Small: 22–26 cm

Standard adult: 27–34 cm

Large adult: 35–44 cm

Thigh: 45–52 cm

A poorly sized cuff can give inaccurate readings.

How do we measure BP accurately?

For the best results:

Sit quietly for at least 5 minutes before taking the measurement. Keep your arm supported at heart level. Take at least two readings one minute apart and record the average. Follow the instructions included with your monitor carefully.

Check daily for the first week or two. If your numbers remain within the normal range, checking every 2–4 weeks is usually sufficient.

If you consistently measure a blood pressure reading of 130/80 or higher on more than one occasion, schedule a visit with your doctor — and bring your cuff so its accuracy can be compared with office equipment.

The bottom line is…

Tracking your blood pressure is one of the simplest, most powerful things you can do to protect your heart, brain, kidneys, and legs — and ultimately to live longer and healthier.

Start today: know your numbers, keep “score,” and take action early if your readings are elevated.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor to KnoxTNToday, where he writes a weekly column, DocTalk, sharing his expertise on health and wellness management.

