Tennessee picked a good time to have an open date. Strange things happened on Saturday. Nico reemerged. Arch Manning got sacked six times. Alabama had the last word over Vandy’s Diego Pavia.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers were at rest, safe and secure. The outlook is OK if you don’t count Florida as a new threat.

Expected: Tennessee is 4-1, some questions answered, some answers pending.

Surprise: Joey Aguilar and Chris Brazzell have gained national recognition. The wide receiver is suddenly projected as a future NFL millionaire.

To be determined: SEC title race and playoff opportunities are wide open. Four teams remain undefeated. Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are 4-5-6 in the national polls. Tennessee is 12th.

Where do the Vols go from here? They coasted through bye week. As is his custom, Josh Heupel prescribed healing, fundamentals for freshmen and a brief holiday for all. Staff focus was on recruiting.

Same format last season turned into a humbling upset loss at Arkansas. This time, Razorbacks come to Neyland Stadium. They may be ticked off or demoralized or highly motivated. Anything can happen.

Their coach, Sam Pittman, was fired eight days ago, after the embarrassing 56-13 loss to Notre Dame. University officials took a deep breath, pretended to forget past sins and promoted Bobby Petrino from offensive coordinator to interim head coach.

Petrino fired three defensive coaches the next day. He had reasons. Razorbacks are 118th nationally in total defense (425 yards per game). They are 113th in scoring defense (30 points per outing).

As solutions go, Petrino is a problem. He can win. As head coach at Arkansas from 2008-2011, he was 34-17 with a Cotton Bowl victory. That tenure ended abruptly in the infamous motorcycle wreck, etc., etc.

What, you have forgotten or never heard of that crash?

Bobby said he was riding alone on April 1, 2012, when a gust of wind or sun in his eyes caused a miscalculation. Police report said the young woman riding behind him was the former volleyball player Petrino had added to the athletic staff and gifted $20,000 as a token of appreciation.

That Petrino lied to the athletic director and investigators wrapped up the scandal. He lost an $18 million buyout.

He did not go on welfare or wander in the wilderness. He can coach. He was employed by Western Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri State, UNLV and Texas A&M.

Because he was needed, Arkansas brought him back last year as offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and head coach in waiting – for this very situation.

Now, I ask you, does this sound like law and order or total disarray? Expect the unexpected.

***

In a return to reality, how Tennessee got to 4-1 is a matter of fact. The Vols knocked out Syracuse. The missed field goal gift-wrapped a prize for Georgia. Mississippi State was the top team for too much of that game.

Joey Football has played better than anticipated. There was no real way for most of us to know what Aguilar might do. Heupel may have guessed (hoped) he would be an upgrade over Nico. He has been – but Nico produced five touchdowns against Penn State.

Brazzell has made a difference for Aguilar. Chris made the dramatic jump from potential to prime productivity.

Aguilar has made prompt decisions. That has helped the offensive line protect him from sacks. Aguilar has not been reckless. Three interceptions came with asterisks. Aguilar’s poise is contagious. Teammates can now believe.

Tennessee offensive statistics are misleading because of ETSU and UAB. Tennessee’s defense has not dominated. Red Bulldogs raised questions about the defensive front. Maroon Bulldogs added concerns. It is time to wonder and maybe even worry about what is to come.

Joshua Josephs is an NFL edge rusher. I suggest he and others reduce mistakes.

Arion Carter is a warrior. Edwin Spillman is coming on. I repeat, linebackers, as a group, have not yet distinguished themselves.

Not incidentally, Carter is on the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year watch list – along with 66 other players who have demonstrated leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

The Witten Award honors exemplary character and commitment.

***

Heupel implies that corner Colton Hood is a godsend from Auburn and Colorado via the transfer portal. How they let him get away is … I don’t really think it was money.

“When we started recruiting him, we thought he was a great human being who fit the culture we want,” said Heupel.

As a player, Hood showed coverage skills.

“Now you’ve seen his athletic traits along with his football IQ … big-time pick-six last week … really excited about what he’s done.”

***

You may have seen what the coach saw on the winning touchdown run by DeSean Bishop at Mississippi State, the key block by freshman tight end Jack Van Dorselaer.

“We’ve got great trust in him executing and playing great football,” said Heupel.

***

Points to ponder: Which injured Vols will be ready to rumble against Arkansas? Will David Sanders start at right offensive tackle? Has Boo Carter gained enough concentration to be the only choice as punt returner?

Aguilar has 13 touchdown passes. He had 300-yard games against SEC foes.

Heupel says: “Emotionally very controlled, doesn’t get too high or too low. The moment is never too big for him.”

NIL note: Aguilar was paid by Powerade for a one-hour autograph session at a Food City store. Fans were still lined up when time ran out. Joey smiled and stayed an extra 45 minutes.

Fans love quarterbacks who win games and are real people in their spare time.

