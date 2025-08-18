You may have read Nick McBride’s On The Grow Knox County real estate report on KnoxTNToday Thursday edition. Interesting, yes, but more so, is the man behind the scenes: Nick McBride.

Who is Nick McBride? An internet search will tell you he is our Knox County Register of Deeds but that office time comes to an end in 2026 due to term limits. The internet will also reveal Nick’s candidacy for the Knox County Trustee office in the 2026 election cycle.

In a recent interview, I found great depth to the man behind the title and this will take a couple of articles to share how Nick McBride grew from a young boy in West Knoxville to the man running for the Knox County Trustee in the next election.

We all have a story starting with our family history, profoundly influencing our identity, shaping our beliefs, values, and behaviors. Nick McBride, the only child of Fred and Becky McBride is a model example.

The stories of Nick’s parents and grandparents — ranging from their triumphs and struggles to their cultural traditions — serve as a foundational narrative that informs how he has viewed his place in the world.

Nick’s parents, Fred McBride and Becky Mankel McBride, grew up in East Knoxville, both attending East High School. Fred grew up on Alma Drive in Burlington and Becky on Woodbine in the Parkridge community. There they lived until moving to the Cedar Bluff area where they continued to serve in their community.

A faith foundation shaped by his family was followed by a strong work ethic as well. Nick’s dad pulled two jobs: electrician for 18-20 hours a week and driving the ladder truck as a fireman out of the old Downtown Knoxville Fire Hall. Nick’s mom worked at Hamilton National Bank hand verifying checks before the time of the much easier scan machines. Desire for entrepreneurship and control of one’s fate led the couple into real estate with Fred McBride leaving the fire department to start selling real estate, and become the broker of the largest real estate office in the area during the 1970s.

His skills at electrical work, construction and locating real estate evolved into the couple acquiring rental properties which then afforded son Nick the opportunity to learn many skills as he helped his parents with the upkeep. Nick recalls learning to swap out hot water heaters and change plugs and switches in the houses by the age of 9.

Nick recounts another unusual blessing in his early years. “I was VERY blessed, not only did I have two great parents, I had the best four grandparents. I didn’t lose the first grandparent until I was 15.” He grew up in a multi-generational household that included his mother’s parents, who moved in their home when he was a toddler and lived with them until they passed away in his teens. “Frank and Juanita Mankel ran the Ranch House on Magnolia next to the TVA&I Fair for Jim and Juanita Shea. I know presidential candidates came through there because Magnolia was the main corridor. It was an interesting time.” Nick recalls times during his youth when he flagged cars to park at the hotel during the fair.

The examples of his parents and grandparents’ entrepreneurship were not lost on young Nick as he began mowing yards around his neighborhood also at the age of 12.

At 13, his experience parking cars for his grandparents at the Ranch House translated into working the 17th Street parking lot during the 1982 World’s Fair.

Then at 14, he pulled a trailer with their old Chevy through the subdivision to get more yards to mow, increasing his workload.

Not satisfied, he added another job at 15: ShowBiz Pizza next to West Town Mall. He says, “I wasn’t Billy Bob, but I was on the line making pizza, and learning from the older ladies there.”

At 16, while still managing a thriving lawn business, Nick added a job at the local gas station on Cedar Bluff Road. He pumped gas, checked oil, aired tires and even drove a tow truck. He says, “All those experiences help you go learn relationship building in community and public, how to work with the public.”

Nick grew up in the Cedar Bluff area, attending all four area schools: Cedar Bluff Primary, Intermediate, Middle and graduating from Farragut High School in 1988.

Stay tuned for what happened after graduation as the Nick McBride story continues.

