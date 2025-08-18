Do you know KAPA? It stands for Knoxville Area Project Access, a a program sponsored by the Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine.

What is KAPA? The program’s main objective is to aid in solving the problem of the uninsured in Knox, Anderson, Roane, Loudon, Morgan, Monroe, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Union, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Sevier, Blount, Cumberland, White, Putnam, Jackson, Clay, Pickett, Overton and Fentress counties by linking local physicians, hospitals, and local health clinics that agree to donate their services to the individuals and families in need of health care service.

Since its inception:

KAPA has coordinated more than $425 million dollars in donated health care to more than 38,000 low-income East Tennesseans without access to health insurance or government-sponsored program since 2006.

KAPA coordinated over 103,000 medical encounters from July 2023 – June 2024. 99% of all patient appointments are kept by KAPA patients.

KAPA patients receive a full continuum of care administered by a network of over 2,900 physicians and providers, along with all area hospitals, who donate services to help our neighbors in need.

Thanks to the Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation and to area hospitals for their vision, the contributions made the dream of Knoxville Area Project Access a reality. KAPA began in March 2006 and is housed at the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. It is physician-led in cooperation with many community health partners.

