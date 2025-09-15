You have now had two parts of the Nick McBride story: Part I and Part II. Part III shares Nick the son, Nick the father, and Nick the community leader.

As I wrote previously, we all have a story starting with our family history, profoundly influencing our identity, shaping our beliefs, values, and behaviors. Nick McBride is the epitome of how family values shaped him.

Nick says he was too busy to have a personal life until an anniversary celebration at a local hotel 20 years ago, when the honoree’s sister, Lisa, came to town. The chemistry was immediate, and the only obstacle was Lisa’s residence: Missouri.

The two traveled back and forth between states until Lisa decided to move to Knoxville with her son, Austin. That was in 2008. They bought a house in Hardin Valley, and Austin enrolled in Hardin Valley Academy, which was newly opening, so it was a good fit as everyone in the school was starting a new school just like Austin.

In 2013, they were blessed with their grandson Asher. Austin is a local chef who works long hours, so Nick and Lisa are able to be very involved with Asher. He is now a seventh-grade student at Tate’s School.

At the beginning of Covid, Nick and Lisa intervened when Lisa’s niece was unable to care for her two daughters, Mia and Bitty. Nick and Lisa brought the girls back to Knoxville from Florida and obtained custody of the girls. Fast forward five years, and they now have a first grader and a fifth grader who keep them on their toes.

Nick also dealt with the heartbreaking loss of his dad, Fred, who passed away after recovering from a stroke and a fall in 2021. Nick’s mom, Becky, still lives in West Knoxville and stays busy volunteering and helping with various non-profits and her congregation at Cokesbury Church.

Nick McBride has not only been a family-oriented man but also a community-minded individual, characterized by his deep commitment to the well-being of those around him. He actively engages with local organizations, volunteering his time and resources to support initiatives that uplift his neighborhood, as I witnessed on a recent visit with him to Sacred Ground Hospice, where he serves on the board.

His demeanor and empathy foster strong relationships, encouraging others to participate in community activities and consistently striving to create a positive impact. His dedication not only enhances the quality of life for those in the community but also inspires a sense of collective responsibility.

Now, you have the story of Nick McBride from high school junior to Register of Deeds, and as the husband, dad, and community leader, with a conclusion coming in Part Four.

