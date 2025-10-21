Not every person can look fondly at a crocodile named Miguel or a giant tortoise named Big Al or think lovable thoughts about a Gray Rat Snake. However, National Reptile Day on Tuesday, October 21 is the perfect day for both the squeamish and enthusiasts alike to appreciate the role these creatures play in our ecosystem.

There are four orders of the species: the Crocodilia (crocodiles, alligators, etc.), the Tuatara (lizard-like), the Squamata, (includes lizards and snakes), and the Testudines (turtles, tortoises, and terrapins).

Celebrate these reptiles today and any day by a visit to Zoo Knoxville’s Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Center (ARC) or the Aldabra Giant Tortoise Habitat.

At the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Center (ARC), visitors will meet Miguel and Rose, our critically endangered Cuban crocodiles. On Sundays at 9:30 a.m. experience a Free Encounter and discover the athletic prowess of these remarkable reptiles.

On Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. enjoy another Free Encounter with the Gray Rat snake, one of the most widespread native snakes in East Tennessee. The Snake Research at Zoo Knoxville plays a vital role in understanding their role in an urban environment. By studying rat snake behavior and ecology, Zoo Knoxville helps

The Aldabra Giant Tortoise Habitat is home to Big Al from a previous KTT Article. Big Al has been at our zoo for over 50 of his 150 years. On Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. appreciate the natural history of this gentle giant and his friends in another Free Encounter.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

