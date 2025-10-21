The Bijou Theatre will host a special evening, Friday, October 24, 6 p.m. celebrating the release of The Second Balcony: The African American Experience at the Bijou Theatre, a new book written by historian Jack Neely, and produced by the Knoxville History Project in partnership with the Bijou Theatre Foundation and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

The free party will launch the book that explores the theatre’s pivotal role in Knoxville as a venue for consistent Black entertainment and the broader African American experience in the city. From the era of segregation to the legendary performers who graced its stage, the book honors generations of resilience, artistry and cultural pride.

“The second balcony is more than a physical space,” Bijou Theatre Executive Director Courtney Bergmeier said. “It represents a chapter of Knoxville’s history that must be remembered and honored. We’re committed to preserving its legacy and the stories of those who experienced it firsthand. This book is a vital part of that work.”

The second balcony was once the only section where Black patrons were permitted to sit from the theatre’s opening in 1909 until 1963. Though the Bijou was originally intended to be Knoxville’s first integrated business, it opened as a segregated space. Black audience members entered through a separate entrance on Cumberland Avenue and were restricted to the uppermost level. Today, the second balcony, which has been closed to seating for more than half a century, is recognized as a civil rights landmark and a powerful symbol of the city’s complex racial history.

The Second Balcony Book Launch Party will feature:

Live music

Light hors d’oeuvres

Panel discussion with Neely, Rev. Reneé Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, and Bergmeier.

The event is open to the public, but guests are encouraged to register at knoxbijou.org/bijou-events/the-second-balcony-book-launch-party/. Copies of The Second Balcony are available now through the Bijou Theatre online gift shop and will also be available for purchase at the event.

About Bijou Theatre:

