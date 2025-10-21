Halloween is full of traditions like bonfires, hay rides, and trick-or-treating. Bobbing for apples may not be the favorite tradition of the germ averse, but it is still a popular game. The appeal today is largely in how silly it makes the participants look. However, apple bobbing was originally connected to romance.

The first record of apple bobbing dates to the 14th century when it was depicted in a drawing in the Luttrell Psalter. According to tradition, apples would be carved with the names of young men and then placed in a vat of water. Young women would attempt to grab the apples with their teeth. If they were successful at grabbing the apple on their first attempt, then their love would flourish. If it took three or more tries, their relationship was doomed.

Other variations of the game had young women race to be the first to grab an apple with the winner being fated to be the next to marry. If she slept with the bitten apple under her pillow then she would supposedly dream about her future husband. There were also versions of the game that dangled the apples from strings rather than floating them in water or swung them around on a board with a candle and hot wax on the other end.

The game has changed throughout the centuries. Today it is mostly children who play rather than young unmarried women. It has also lost all its association with romantic fortune telling. Although some people may believe bobbing for apples can predict who at the party will be getting sick in the next few days.

Crystal Kelly is a feature writer for Bizarre Bytes with those unusual facts that you only need to know for Trivial Pursuit, Jeopardy, or to stump your in-laws.

