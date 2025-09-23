Big Al, a giant Aldabra tortoise estimated to be over 150 years old, has been a resident at Zoo Knoxville for more than 50 years. His primary keeper, Heather DeBord, first met him on a first-grade field trip and now cares for him daily. It’s a touching full-circle story of dedication and connection.

“First grade was a big year for me. In Oak Ridge schools, the annual field trip was to the Knoxville Zoo. More than a few decades have passed since that day, but I have some distinct memories. The big things stick, you know? I remember at the end of the day, we left one of the kids behind. No one realized he was missing until we returned to the school, which was unusual because his mother was on the trip.

“More importantly, I met Big Al. I knew at the age of seven that it was verboten to touch a zoo animal. No one prepared me for a situation where a zoo animal might try to touch me. He had one foreleg braced on a fence post and was standing on three legs, reaching his neck out to be petted. I was charmed. I had no idea that a tortoise would have any personality like that. Not only did he clearly like to be petted, he demanded it. I know not to touch the tortoise, but I looked around at the adults, wondering if maybe I could scootch a little closer, maybe meet in the middle somewhere so he could touch me. The moment his snoot touched my arm, I was head over heels.

“I became a volunteer in 2001, and one of the first things I signed up for was being a Pal for Al. In the winter, he would go off exhibit and would quit eating because he did not see his daily parade of people. A group of us got into a rotation to come and sit on a bucket to pet him, talk to him, and remind him that he was still the most magnificent tortoise in the world.

“I remember one time early in the season in particular. He lay in the corner with his head down, not even looking at me. I tried petting him, offering him the sweet potato, trying to get him to engage, but he wasn’t having it. It took a few weeks of visits before he was back to his usual, interactive self. I did that for a few winters as a volunteer. I loved visiting with him and making his life a happier place to be because he did the same for me.

“In 2014, I became his primary keeper. The Aldabra tortoise group is typically placed in the care section of the newest department employee, but I will never let them go. They will be mine for as long as I am here.”

Visit Heather and Big Al at 11 a.m. daily in the Free Encounter at the Aldabra Giant Tortoise Habitat.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.