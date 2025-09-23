The Rotary Club of Farragut has called for nominations from the community for the 2025 Hidden Hero Award to recognize an unsung hero in our community who goes out of his or her way to help others.

“The Hidden Hero Award is our way to honor an individual … who exemplifies the Rotary motto of Service Above Self,” said Candace Viox, president of Farragut Rotary.

Nominees must live, work or render service in Knox County and demonstrate a strong commitment of service to others. Nominees do not have to be a member of Rotary.

Deadline to nominate is October 15, 2025. Info here.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee 500 promotes silver alert kits

The purple pace car will set out from Memphis today (9/23/25) and will be in Alcoa and West Knoxville on Thursday, September 25, for two-hour events at area Walmarts: 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 8445 Walbrook, Knoxville; and 5-7 p.m. at 1030 Hunters Crossing in Alcoa. On Friday, it moves to upper East Tennessee.

The Alzheimer’s Tennessee 500 has already started with an online “race” to raise awareness and funds at www.alzTennessee.org/500. Sponsors West Chevrolet in Alcoa and Walmart stores statewide have helped to make the event possible. The public can also “ride along” virtually by following on Facebook here.

Everyone is invited to these regional Pit Stop Celebrations at Walmart stores. Visitors will find fun, food, entertainment – and most importantly, information about how to prepare and respond when a loved one with memory loss gets lost.

Six out of ten individuals with dementia will wander. About 500 vulnerable Tennesseans have been found safe since Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates helped to pass Tennessee’s new Silver Alert Law in 2021. Alzheimer’s Tennessee and Walmart are working together to distribute “Silver Alert Kits” with lifesaving information and tools to help rescuers find missing loved ones.

West Hills schedules candidate forum

Melody Watts and Nathan Honeycutt, candidates for Knoxville City Council from District 2, will speak at a one-hour forum sponsored by the West Hills Community Association and moderated by Newstalk 98.7 on-air personality Bob Thomas. The meeting is open to all District 2 residents and will be Monday, September 29, 2025 at xx time and xx location. (Will fill in this info on Tuesday)

Tate joins KCDC board

Martha Tate is a resident commissioner to Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation’s (KCDC) Board of Commissioners, appointed by Mayor Indya Kincannon.

Tate has been an active, supportive and engaged resident at North Ridge Crossing for four years and takes pride in her home and neighborhood. She seeks to add value to the board through her life experiences.

Ben Bentley, KCDC executive director and CEO, welcomed Tate to the board, saying she “will bring considerable insight as a resident commissioner.”

The other members of the board are Scott Broyles, chair; Felix Harris, vice chair; Becky Wade, treasurer; Kimberly Henry; Nadim Jubran; and Bob Whetsel. Bentley serves as board secretary. The board oversees all the agency’s programs.

Early bird tickets for 2026 Maker City Summit

Tickets are available for the 10th Annual Maker City Summit, a weekend-long gathering of makers, dreamers and doers. For the past decade, this Summit has been a space to share ideas, build businesses, and celebrate Knoxville’s creative spirit. Order tickets and meet the four keynote speakers here.

Closing Day at New Harvest Farmers Market

The New Harvest Farmers Market will wrap up its 2025 season with a fall celebration on Thursday, September 25, from 3-6 p.m. at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

Nourish Knoxville will host a free, fall-themed scavenger hunt around the park. All ages are welcome. Every participant will receive $3 in Produce Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market, and those who complete the scavenger hunt will take home a free mini pumpkin to brighten their fall décor.

Families can also enjoy a dedicated Kids Zone, complete with chalk, bubbles, frisbees, hula hoops, and more.

The market’s final vendor lineup of the season will include:

Mountain Meadows, Seven Springs Farm and Thompson Farms with fall produce favorites

VG’s Bakery and Frog Juice Kombucha with pastries and kombucha

Mitchell Family Farm and Seven Springs Farm with beef

Flatford Flower Farm with fresh-cut flowers

Notes & Quotes

Matthew DeBardelaben and Jeff Talman, Knoxville city council candidates from District 4, will be at a candidate forum Tuesday, September 30, 7 p.m. at Fountain City United Methodist Church’s choir room. Everyone is invited. Event is hosted by FC Town Hall and FC Business & Professional Association.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is expecting some 400 volunteers at the East Knoxville Community Cleanup set for Saturday, September 27, from 9 a.m. until noon. Meet-up at Caswell Park.

Green Thumb Gala, a fundraising event to benefit the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, will be held Sunday, September 28, 2025. Info here.

Hogskin History Day will be Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, 1936 Liberty Hill Rd., Washburn, Tennessee. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. Info here.

Quote: “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” – Winnie the Pooh