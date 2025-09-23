Maryville College has been named to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor roll for the first time since 2023, once again acknowledging MC’s support for transfer students. For the 2025-26 academic year that began in August, 44 new transfer students enrolled at Maryville College, making up almost 13% of the new student population, according to the Office of Admissions.

Alongside 250 other colleges and universities, Maryville College has an exceptional record of “creating strong pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students,” according to a PTK press release. The Transfer Honor Roll is compiled from the top 25% highest-rated colleges demonstrating success in 40 key metrics “related to the support and success of transfer students” and compiled and analyzed by the National Student Clearinghouse, including “college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer students, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion.”

“Being selected for Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll for the [fifth time] is a testament to the hard work Maryville College has done to make the transfer student experience as seamless as possible,” said Dr. Alayne Bowman, vice president for Admissions and Financial Aid.

“We strive to be a place where those who may not be able to start their bachelor’s degree at Maryville College can get all the assistance they need to complete it here. It’s an honor to once again be named to the PTK Transfer Honor Roll, but it’s an even greater honor to see the growing number of transfer students who become valuable members of our undergraduate and alumni communities.”

For fall 2024, the latest academic term for which data is available, the NSC noted that transfer enrollment comprises 13% of non-first-year undergraduates at colleges and universities around the country.

For schools on the PTK Transfer Honor Roll, the average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid is 74%, but at Maryville College, that percentage is much higher: 100% of transfer students receive merit-based financial aid at MC.

Students interested in transferring to Maryville College should contact Admissions Transfer Counselor Leah Alsobrooks ’23 at 865-981-8620, or find out more information about transferring to Maryville College online at maryvillecollege.edu/transfer.

Maryville College is a nationally-ranked institution of higher learning and one of America’s oldest colleges located in Maryville, Tennessee, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the city of Knoxville. Maryville College offers more than 60 majors, seven pre-professional programs and career preparation from their first day on campus to their last, in the words of our Presbyterian founder, to “do good on the largest possible scale.”

Karen Eldridge, executive director of communications: karen.eldridge@maryvillecollege.edu.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.