TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Fuel Plant in the Claxton community of Anderson County, Tennessee, will be the home of the Infinity One stellarator prototype as well as a 350-megawatt fusion pilot power plant, named Infinity Two as announced by Type One Energy and TVA.

The plant was decommissioned in December 2023 after 56 years in operation. This new plant could offer a complementary source of baseload electrical generation for the region as early as the mid-2030s.

Fusion has the potential to become a reliable and resilient power generation technology, allowing TVA to support new industries, grow businesses, and serve the 10 million people in the Tennessee Valley region.

To gain more information, read https://www.tva.com/energy/fusion.

