On February 15, 2025, Megann Kiser, head coach of Halls High School girls’ wrestling team, was named TSSAA Girls Section I Coach of the Year.

If you have stayed current with our sports coverage, you read our article on the Halls High School girls’ wrestling team: here. Not only is it the first time in school history, the Lady Devil Wrestlers have won the regional title and qualified for state as a team, but they are the only team in our region with an all-female coaching staff: Megann Kiser and Tori Iams. Both coaches are Halls High alumni and former wrestlers, instilling their love of the sport into their girls’ team.

Follow their journey to the state championship: here.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.