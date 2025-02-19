Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round continues until February 20. The results for the last five days resulted in two games ending in high scoring 600+ wins.

The highest score came on Monday, February 17, between Dobyns-Bennett High and Midway High. Dobyns Bennet outscored Midway 690-100.

The rest of the week’s competitions

Wednesday, Februray 12, had Halls High outscore Cocke Co. High 360-170.

Thursday, February 13, pitted Alcoa against Morristown West with Alcoa winning the meet 445-180.

Friday, February 14, engaged Harriman High vs Knoxville Catholic High School with Knoxville Catholic scoring the other 660+ game for the week and winning the match 630-130.

Tuesday, February 18: Scott County against Cedar Springs Homeschool ended with Scott County winning 370-120.

First-round games continue daily at 5:30-6 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS through Feb. 20, 2025, when Threshold of 32 competition begins on February 21, 2025.

The rest of this week schedule finishes the First Round games and begins the Round of 32

Final First Round game

Wednesday: February 19: Dobyns-Bennett vs Sevier County

Round of 32 begins

Thursday, February 20: Farragut vs Rockwood

February 20: Farragut vs Rockwood Friday, February 21: Corbin, Kentucky vs Happy Valley

Next Week Round of 32

Monday, February 24: Happy Valley A vs Unicoi County

Tuesday, February 25: Seymour A vs Roane County

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

The complete schedule for the rest of Round of 32 matches:

Wednesday , February 26: L & N STEM A vs West Ridge B

, February 26: L & N STEM A vs West Ridge B Thursday , February 27: L & N STEM B vs Maryville A

, February 27: L & N STEM B vs Maryville A Friday, February 28: Gibbs vs Morristown East

February 28: Gibbs vs Morristown East Monday , March 3: Jefferson Co. A vs Knoxville Catholic

, March 3: Jefferson Co. A vs Knoxville Catholic Tuesday, March 4: Grace Christian vs South Greene

March 4: Grace Christian vs South Greene Wednesday , March 5: Daniel Boone vs Hardin Valley A

, March 5: Daniel Boone vs Hardin Valley A Thursday, March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A

March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A Friday , March 7: Maryville B vs Webb B

, March 7: Maryville B vs Webb B Monday , March 10: Temple Academy vs Science Hill

, March 10: Temple Academy vs Science Hill Tuesday , March 11: Halls vs Alcoa

, March 11: Halls vs Alcoa Wednesday , March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B

, March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B Thursday, March 13: Scott County vs Dobynes-Bennett A

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.