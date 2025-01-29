This is the first time in school history that the Lady Devil Wrestlers have won regional and qualified for state as a team. This is also the only team in our region with an all-female coaching staff: Megann Kiser and Tori Iams. Young women being led by women who competed in the same sport and can understand the struggles and triumphs they are experiencing in all areas of their life is paying off for the Halls team.

Megann Kiser is the head coach for the Halls team. She is also a Halls wrestling alumnus. She wrestled collegiately after high school and says she aims to have each girl not only successful in wrestling, but in life. Tori is a Halls wrestling alumnus and in her first season as assistant coach. Kiser describes her assistant coach as exemplary in her work ethic both in wrestling and in life, leading by example and encouraging each wrestler to be the best they can be.

Included below, head coach Megann Kiser’s words about each of the wrestlers.

Hattie Wilson: Hattie is new to the team this year. She has shown exponential improvement, even placing at the Powell Lady Panther Invitational Tournament

Grayce Davis: Grayce has been on the team for three years. She has earned points to help the team reach top 3 in many tournaments during her time as a Red Devil. She picked up a six-point victory during the regional finals match against Gibbs High School.

Saydey Self: Saydey is new to the team this year. She secured a six-point-pin against Maryville High School during the regional dual semi-finals and helped propel the team to the regional finals.

Blair Dumas: Blair is new to the team this year. She has been an integral piece of the team with her level of dedication to practice and tournaments.

Natalie Beaumont: Natalie is a freshman who wrestled through the Halls Youth Wrestling Program. She secured a six-point win over Sevier County and Maryville to boost her team to the regional finals.

Libby Lee: Libby is currently in her second year of Red Devil Wrestling. She secured a pin against Sevier County to help us secure the dual match win. She brings a high level of tenacity to practice and matches alike.

Briley Lively: Briley also came through the Halls Youth Wrestling Program. She was able to pick up a pair of wins to propel her team to a first-place finish.

Addison Wallace: Addison wrestled in the Halls Youth Program. She was able to pick up a six-point victory against Sevier County and Gibbs. Addison prevented Maryville from gaining extra team points and helped her team secure a dual victory.

Cheyenne Burkett: Cheyenne is a sophomore and returning state qualifier. She secured the dual match win against Maryville by pinning her opponent. She picked up two other victories against Sevier County and Gibbs.

Sophia Satterfield: Sophia is the lone senior on the team. She is a 3-time state qualifier and returning state finalist. She is extremely dedicated to her team and to constantly improving. She secured three, 6-point victories to propel her team to a regional championship.

Reilly McGaha: Reilly is a returning state qualifier who helped propel her team to victory by securing three, 6-point victories. She has shown exponential growth in wrestling and leadership since her first year with the Lady Devils.

