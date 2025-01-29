Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round continues until February 20. The results for the last five days saw another high score, topping all teams to compete to date: Webb School of Knoxville outscored Sequoyah High, 785-340.

That matchup was on Friday, January 24.

Prior to Friday, on Wednesday, January 22, Happy Valley edged out Gatlinburg-Pittman by a score of 310-230.

Thursday pitted a second L & N STEM team against Loudon High School with L & N STEM winning the meet.

Monday, January 27, Corbin, Kentucky, took on J. Frank White Academy. Corbin advanced, scoring 530 points to White Academy’s 295.

Tuesday, January 28, Happy Valley’s second team went up against Seymour, marking the third high scoring game so far. Final total, Happy Valley 755, Seymour 140.

First-round games continue daily at 5:30-6 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS through Feb. 20, 2025, when Threshold of 32 competition begins.

The rest of this week’s schedule:

Rockwood vs Unicoi County: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Jefferson County vs Seymour: Thursday, Jan. 30

Oneida vs West Ridge: Friday, Jan. 31

Next Week:

Greeneville vs Jefferson County: Monday, Feb. 3

Daniel Boone vs Providence: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

For more information and the complete schedule, see our first article: Here.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.