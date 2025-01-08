Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is an exciting academic tournament featuring students from forty-six high schools six (public, private, parochial and home schools) in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

It will begin airing on Monday, January 13, 2025, 5:30 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. through April 3, 2025. See competition schedule below.

The host and head-writer of Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl is Frank Murphy, who returns for his ninth season on the show. Murphy is an experienced broadcaster, podcaster and improviser in the Knoxville area.

Teams of four students answer questions in literature, language, science, art, math, geography, music, sports, history, religion, current events and other subjects. Each game is a single elimination match. Winning teams advance to rounds of 32, 16, eight and four before the final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.

The competition:

First-round games are completed are completed by 2/20/25

games are completed are completed by 2/20/25 Threshold of 32 begins airing on February 20, 2025.

begins airing on February 20, 2025. Smart 16 begins airing on March 14, 2025.

begins airing on March 14, 2025. Educated 8 begins airing on March 26, 2025.

begins airing on March 26, 2025. Philosophical 4 begins airing on April 1, 2025.

begins airing on April 1, 2025. Championship game will air on April 3, 2025.

First-round competitions:

L&N STEM vs West Ridge: Monday, Jan. 13

Cedar Springs vs Karns: Tuesday, Jan. 14

Grace Christian vs Hardin Valley: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Science Hill vs Sullivan East: Thursday, Jan. 16

Roane County vs Sweetwater: Friday, Jan. 17

Gibbs vs Knox Central: Monday, Jan. 20

Greeneville vs Morristown East: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Gatlinburg-Pittman vs Happy Valley: Wednesday, Jan. 22

L&N STEM vs Loudon: Thursday, Jan. 23

Sequoyah vs Webb: Friday, Jan. 24

Corbin, Kentucky vs J Frank White: Monday, Jan. 27

Happy Valley vs Seymour: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Rockwood vs Unicoi County: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Jefferson County vs Seymour: Thursday, Jan. 30

Oneida vs West Ridge: Friday, Jan. 31

Greeneville vs Jefferson County: Monday, Feb. 3

Daniel Boone vs Providence: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Christian Academy Knoxville vs Hardin Valley: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Maryville vs Pigeon Forge: Thursday, Feb. 6

Providence vs South Greene: Friday, Feb. 7

Career Magnet vs Webb: Monday, Feb. 10

Anderson County vs Temple Academy: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Cocke County vs Halls: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Alcoa vs Morristown West: Thursday, Feb. 13

Harriman vs Knoxville Catholic: Friday, Feb. 14

Dobyns-Bennett vs Midway: Monday, Feb. 17

Cedar Springs vs Scott County: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Dobyns-Bennett vs Sevier County: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Farragut vs Rockwood: Thursday, Feb. 20

Watch daily at 5:30 beginning Monday, January 13, 5:30 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS