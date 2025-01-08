Three Knoxville girls’ basketball teams played in the She Got Game Classic in Atlanta this past weekend.

Grace Christian Academy played three games, winning two.

Knoxville Catholic played two games, winning one and tying one.

Bearden High School played two games, winning one but with special recognition for two players.

Bearden High School junior Natalya Hodge was selected as MVP in Bearden’s victory over FBC Academy 69-61 with 21 points.

Bearden High School senior Aisha Patel set a career high in points and rebounds with 15 and 10, respectively.

Another player, Kendall Murphy, was also in double figures with 17 points.

Included each week, will be the TSSAA links to the dropdown menu for every team in the state, easily accessing the game scores and schedules.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2025 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 12-15, 2025

Boys’: March 19-22, 2025

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.