If isolation is the problem, KCDC has discovered the cure.

Community members of all ages, sizes and political persuasions gathered January 7, 2025, to welcome the first residents to Liberty Place, a 32-unit housing site specifically for veterans.

Liberty Place is unique to Knoxville, but can be used as a blueprint for other communities, said Marisa Moazen, chief strategy officer for Knoxville Community Development Corporation (KCDC).

“This particular project was completely concepted and implemented from the local level with a lot of support and love from the community,” said another KCDC representative.

Liberty Place will be managed like other KCDC properties, but the Veterans Administration (VA) will have an on-site presence, and local volunteers have adopted apartments, donating soft goods – dishes, pillows, bedding, towels and toiletries – but also sticking around to restock “their” unit as residents come and go. Liberty Place – Donors – as of January 2025

On Tuesday, Moazen was directing traffic among news media, veterans, donors and landscapers. (One reporter was asked to assemble a TV stand.)

We settled with Chrystie and John Shawhan, young military retirees who head Irreverent Warriors locally. “This is our way of giving back,” said Chrystie. John was busy, assembling a television stand.

Moazen said small televisions had been donated for each apartment.

The units themselves are utilitarian with living room/kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and utility room with washer/dryer. Each unit has central heat and air with furnished utilities. Bathrooms are designed with a floor drain so residents with various abilities can easily access a shower.

The soft goods brought by volunteers made all the difference, bringing a real home atmosphere.

Moazen said all 32 units have a volunteer partner – ranging from Ossoli Circle and DAR to Leadership Knoxville 2024 and the Women’s Council of Realtors.

Chrystie Shawhan said her group, Irreverent Warriors, decorated one apartment in blue (Navy or Air Force) and another in burgundy (Army). Irreverent Warriors is a non-profit that works to reduce isolation among veterans to prevent suicide. This story which aired on WATE-TV explains more. Chrystie and John are local leaders. Reach them at knoxville@irreverantwarriors.com/.

Meet Marisa Moazen

Marisa A. Moazen Ph.D., chief strategy officer for KCDC, is one of a five-member leadership team under Ben Bentley, executive director and CEO.

She is the go-to person for Liberty Place.

Her role is to expand and strengthen strategic partnerships with local, state and federal agencies, residents and community stakeholders. She also develops and leads initiatives to increase access to education, employment, connectivity, workforce development, transportation and health resources for residents at KCDC communities.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with minors in German and economics and an MBA with a marketing concentration, both from the University of Alabama. She earned a doctorate in higher education administration from UT.

Moazen volunteers with United Way and is a troop leader for Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Prior to joining KCDC, Moazen worked at the University of Tennessee, most recently as assistant vice chancellor for research engagement.