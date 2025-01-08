According to the Audubon Society, the Barred Owl is a little smaller that the Great Horned Owl. It is much less aggressive and is most active at night, but it will also call and even hunt in the daytime.

It lives in mostly deciduous or mixed woods in the southeast.

The Barred Owl eats mostly small mammals like mice, small rodents, squirrels, rabbits, opossums, etc. It will eat various birds, frogs, snakes and lizards including some insects too.

