World headlines:

Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs

88-year-old Pope Francis is reported to be in fair condition, with bilateral pneumonia and continues to receive medical care at a hospital in Rome.

Russia and US agree in Riyadh meeting

In a first meeting between Russia and the US since the start of the Russian/Ukraine war, delegations met for hours on Tuesday in Riyadh, resulting in an agreement to appoint high level teams to construct an end to the war and resolve issues between the two countries.

National headlines:

President signs executive order to expand IVF access

“The order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on social media.

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announces resignation

US Postmaster General DeJoy asked the US Postal Service board to find his successor, leaving it unclear when his departure from service will take place. The post office has lost more than $100 billion since 2007, and DeJoy who has headed the agency since 2020, warns the organization must cut costs or it may be headed for a government bailout.

State headlines:

Tennessee State Parks impact the economy by $1.1 billion

Tennessee State Parks have an economic impact of $1.9 billion dollars in the state and support employment of 13,587 people, according to an analysis by a leading economic consulting firm.

Based on figures from fiscal year 2024, the report by Impact DataSource says the parks created $550 million in annual household income for Tennessee families. Because of the strong performance, state parks generated $111.8 million in state taxes and $22.1 million in local tax revenue. Overall, Tennessee State Parks account for $1.1 billion of Tennessee’s gross domestic product.

Information from TN State website.

Local headlines:

Two local high school coaches leave positions

Scott Cummings, the head coach of Lenoir City High School’s football team, resigned to become the athletic director of Halls High School in Knox County. Cummings has held other positions in the area including head coach at Oak Ridge High School and West High School.

Josh Jones was relieved of his head coaching position of the Bearden High School football team. Jones has coached the team for three years. Jones’ dismissal comes after the release of a report by the Tennessee comptroller’s office regarding misappropriation of funds by the booster club.

Name the Knoxville Smokies mascot

The Knoxville Smokies shared the news of their new mascot on social media with the statement: “Introducing our BRAND NEW MASCOT! But wait … he wants a name.” Click to submit your name idea: Here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

