This year, Knoxville is stepping up to the plate — and it’s all about baseball! With the Knoxville Smokies returning to a brand-new downtown stadium, what better time to dive into a baseball-themed book with One Book Read City hitting a home run.

Now in its fourth year, One Book Read City unites every elementary student in Knox County with a shared reading experience. On May 1, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knox Education Foundation CEO Mike Taylor kicked things off by handing out hundreds of copies of Baseball Blowout by Elliott Smith at Adrian Burnett Elementary School.

Altogether, nearly 30,000 books were distributed by teachers, librarians and principals across the county. That’s right — every elementary student is now reading the same book, together!

It’s a fun and meaningful way to wrap up the school year. The story follows Malcolm, a kid who’s passionate about two things: baseball and science. Can his secret pitch lead his team to victory — or will it be just another failed experiment? Students will dive into hands-on activities inspired by the book, exploring the worlds of science and sports. Even local celebrities from the soccer field, softball diamonds and Zoo Knoxville have joined the fun, reading chapters aloud to keep the excitement going.

And the grand slam? You can meet author Elliott Smith in person at the Children’s Festival of Reading on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. Bring your copy and get it signed!

Elliott Smith has a gift for bringing sports, history and real-life stories to young readers through graphic novels, fiction and interactive formats like choose-your-own-adventure. As a former sports reporter who’s covered some of the world’s top athletes, his love of storytelling leaps off the page. Smith has written more than 80 books for kids, including the Sports Illustrated Best Traditions and Weirdest Superstitions series, the historical graphic novel Jackie Robinson Takes the Field, and Fighting for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a thrilling choose-your-own-adventure book. His fiction title Streetball Showdown is another slam dunk for sports fans.

So, grab your glove, your book and your curiosity — One Book Read City is in full swing!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

