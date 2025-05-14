Crapper Hattie and her brothers went to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Dream Night at the Zoo for families of their patients. The after-hours event allows fewer people to enjoy characters, UT athletes, animal encounters and some free merchandise.

Hattie was interviewed. She talked about her love of all animals, how they are all magic and her goal to be a zookeeper when she grows up.

Hattie is in her sixth year of Acute Myeloid Leukemia remission following a full stem cell transplant.

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos and special events.

