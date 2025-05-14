Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Zelensky and Putin may meet on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have not met in person since 2019. Zelensky has requested direct talks when he is in Istanbul after meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Russia has not responded as to who will travel to the meeting.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has 32 meetings today including a budget hearing: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Penn State possibly closing seven campuses Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi has asked the trustees of the university to approve closing seven of its 24 campuses. Online classes could replace some in-person offerings. More than 500 employees and thousands of students would be affected by the move.

State headlines:

UT Board of Trustees meeting Friday A special meeting of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees will be held on Friday, May 16, 9 a.m. with members participating virtually to consider UT System President Randy Boyd’s recommendation for the appointment of Lori Mann Bruce as the next chancellor of UT Chattanooga and Melinda S. Arnold as the next chancellor of UT Southern. The agenda and meeting materials have been posted to the Board website here. The meeting will be webcast live and archived for later viewing; a link to the webcast will be available here.

Local headlines:

Weather: Partly cloudy but little chance for rain According to the National Weather Service, the chance for showers and thunderstorms is lower today with a high near 78 and a low around 65. Thursday will be partly sunny with no rain and high near 85.

Betsy Henderson officially launches campaign The current Knox County school board chair announced a county-wide small business tour as she launched her campaign for Knox County mayor. WBIR has more.

Free dental care through summer. The Knox County Health Department’s School-Based Dental Program is offering free dental care this summer for children beginning at age 1 and young adults to age 21. Location: KCHD’s West Clinic, located at 9000 Executive Park Drive, Suite A301B. Dates offered: June 3-6, 9-13, 16-18, 23-27, 30 and July 1. A second location is available at Centro Hispano at 201 3rd Avenue on July 7-10 and 14-17.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.