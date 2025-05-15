Fountain City Presbyterian Church is hosting a free community pancake breakfast Saturday, May 17, 9-10:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. It is located in the lower room of the main sanctuary so park in the large parking lot or on the sides of the street and come join in the fellowship and enjoy a hearty breakfast on Saturday with your Fountain City neighbors.
About The Author
Susan Espiritu
Susan Espiritu is a lifelong Tennessean, born and raised in Fountain City with a short stint in Hawaii where she met her husband of now 50 years, Charlie. Susan graduated with a BS degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee plus Master’s and Ed.S. degrees in Educational Leadership from University of Tennessee and Lincoln Memorial University, respectively. She taught in Knox County schools for over twenty years and served as principal of two schools for a combined 16 years. After retirement, her love of writing led to a connection with Sandra Clark and KnoxTNToday evolving into a dream retirement of managing the online news in Clark’s semi-retirements. Susan’s down time is spent with her two daughters and son who have blessed her with nine grandchildren involved in multiple local and distant sports.