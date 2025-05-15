Journalist, author and public speaker Elaine Weiss will speak about SPELL FREEDOM: The Underground Schools That Built the Civil Rights Movement on Tuesday, May 20, 6 p.m. at East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tennessee.

This new novel shares the hidden history of four activists whose audacious plan to restore voting rights to Black Americans in the Jim Crow south laid the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement.

We’ve read about the big voter registration and equal rights drives of the mid 1960s, but we’ve not heard of the program that built the foundation for these campaigns: the Citizenship Schools.

SPELL FREEDOM will bring the thrilling, important stories of Septima Clark, Esau Jenkins, Bernice Robinson and Myles Horton to life portraying how, with creativity and courage, they took the fight for enfranchisement into their own hands, and prepared southern Black communities for the larger struggle.

For more information about this event, visit here or call the East Tennessee Historical Society at 865-215-8830.

Find out more about the author at ElaineWeiss.com.

